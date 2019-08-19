Police Still Searching for Two Wanted in Assault, Kidnapping

Ronald Lee Webb

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Two men are behind bars and two warrants are issued after police say a repairman was kidnapped and tortured.

Sioux Falls Police arrested James Hanna and Robert Fitzler but say Ronald Webb and Christopher Lahoya are still on the run. According to an affidavit, the victim tried to collect money for work done to Hanna’s door, two separate times.

The second time, on August 10, the victim was kidnapped, beaten and burned with a “blue torch.” The man was locked in Hanna’s basement with only a glass of water, until Friday, August 12 when Hanna agreed to release him.

Police say even though two suspects are still on the run, there is no danger to the public.