Sioux Falls Police Are Testing a New Communication Method

SF police department for next couple of weeks will not say call locations over the airwaves

SIOUX FALLS, SD— The Sioux Falls Police Department is trying something new.

“We’re not giving out the address when police calls are being dispatched. This is something that we talked about doing for a number of years,” said Sam Clemens, Sioux Falls police department information officer.

Police already get the address and location of calls on their patrol laptops, and the dispatch is just repeating what officers are already seeing.

Police say the biggest reason for the change is because of increased radio traffic with incoming calls, and cutting out the time it takes to say an address, can help with officer safety.

“Essentially you can only have one person talk at a time. So, if we have someone that’s talking, giving a lot of information, the officer has to wait until that person is done talking,” said Clemens. “If they’re in a situation where they need immediate help or need to call for back-up, they have to wait for that radio traffic to end before they can get on and say something.”

Police say this not a response to the YouTube incident that happened a couple of weeks ago, where police had an encounter with a man at a traffic stop.

But, they do want to conceal officers’ locations.

“So, this is another reason, again back to that officer safety, where it could be important and another way to try to help limit what people know the police department is doing, especially if they’re responding to a crime,” said Clemens.

The trial will be going on for the next couple of weeks.

After that period, police and Metro Communications dispatch will assess how effective the experiment was and decide if the change will be permanent.

Police encourage those who want to know the location of crimes and “police calls” to go to their 30-day log and crime map on their website.

Just know that information is not updated automatically.

The link to the police 30-day call log can be found here and the link to the crime map here.