There’s Unfinished Business for Canistota Freeman

There's Unfinished Business for Canistota Freeman

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



CANISTOTA, SD… The Pride of Canistota-Freeman will be defending an impressive state championship from last year with only 3 seniors in the lineup and many of their starters returning. They’d certainly like to repeat and have the talent to do it. But there’s even more than that on their minds with the season ready to kick off Friday night against Chester. James Strang, Head Coach says: “Our goal to start every year is to be a conference champion. We didn’t accomplish that last year in our loss to Garretson at the end of the season. So that’s our primary focus right now is to start off with that conference championship. And for these boys it’s been a couple of years since they won one.” Trey Ortman, Senior QB says: “Most teams would be really happy with the state championship but we want a perfect season, we want to win the conference championship and keep going on from that.”