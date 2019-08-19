Turner Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Struck by Vehicle While Responding to Crash

A Turner County Sheriff’s Deputy was hospitalized last night after being hit by an SUV.

Deputy Michael Gibbs was responding to a car accident and was struck by an older woman driving an SUV.

The Turner County Sheriff’s Office says the driver attempted to pass the patrol car. As she passed the vehicle she stated she attempted to avoid an oncoming car, causing her to swerve back into her lane, striking Deputy Gibbs.

Deputy Gibbs was transported to the hospital where he was checked and released within hours.

The Turner County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public to use “extreme caution” when approaching the scene of an accident.