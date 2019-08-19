Woman Bit By Dog in Kuehn Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A woman was bit by a dog in Kuehn Park Friday, August 16th.

The bite happened at 7pm, according to a press release from the City of Sioux Falls.

The woman was walking her dog on the north end of the park when the two encountered another woman walking her dog on a leash. That woman lost control of her dog’s leash. The victim tried to grab the leash to help the owner, but that’s when the dog bit the victim, leaving punctures on her hand.

The dog is described as a black pit-bull terrier type dog, with a black nylon collar and leash. The woman has longer blonde hair. She is 5’2, and was wearing a white tank top, dark blue denim shorts, and sneakers, according to officials.

The dog and owner walked “in a southwest direction.”

Animal Control officials say they need to find this dog to verify it’s rabies vaccination.