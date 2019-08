2019 KDLT Sports Gridiron Preview

Get Ready For Kickoff As We Preview The 2019 College & Prep Football Season!

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Football is back and the KDLT Sports team is here to get you ready for kickoff with the 2019 Gridiron Preview! We’re giving you features, analysis and insight on all our area college and prep teams that will get you set for another great year on the gridiron! Click on the video viewers below to see segments from the show!