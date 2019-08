BV Hosts OG in Soccer Doubleheader

BV Hosts OG in Soccer Doubleheader

BRANDON, SD… The Brandon Valley girls edged O’Gorman 1-0 with a second half goal and the boys team played to a scoreless tie. But the defense and goalies stole the show as you’ll see in these highlights as the fall season is now underway in most sports in South Dakota.