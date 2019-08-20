Canaries Lose 12-10 Despite Ely’s Big Game in His Return to Team

Canaries Lose 12-10 Despite Ely's Big Game in His Return to Team

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, SD — Tuesday’s game could have been called the ‘Andrew Ely Show’. Ely finished the night 4-for-5 with a go-ahead home run in the sixth, three spectacular defense plays, and a triple shy of the cycle. His efforts fell short as the Cleburne Railroaders (53-35) escaped the Sioux Falls Canaries (34-53) 12-10 on Tuesday night.

Ely drove in five of the Birds’ 10 runs and scored two himself. He doubled home two runs in the first, singled home one in the fifth, and blasted a two-run homer in the seventh. The only time he was retired was in the eighth inning when he hit a hard ground ball to second base.

Ely’s bat wasn’t the only thing he showed off on Tuesday. Ely made three incredible plays at shortstop. He ranged over toward third base, collected a couple of tough one-hops and made every play look easy.

Cleburne scored four runs before the Birds came to bat. They answered with three runs in the bottom of the first and trailed 4-3 after one.

Cleburne extended their lead 9-3 with a run in the third and four runs in the fifth.

Ely’s single added one more in the bottom of the fifth, but the Birds got back into the game in the sixth. 10 players came to the plate and six runs scored. Mike Hart led off the inning with a walk. Burt Reynolds and Jordan Ebert singled, Graham Low tripled and the Birds were down 9-7. Brett Vertigan joined the hit party and scored Low. It was 9-8 until Ely stepped up to the plate. Ely destroyed a baseball that hit off the top of the scoreboard in right field. The Birds took the lead 10-9.

Cleburne added three runs in the last three innings and swept the Birds in their three-game set.

UP NEXT

The Canaries will be back in action Wednesday. They will take on the Texas Airhogs in game one of the three-game series.