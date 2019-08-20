Cougars Looking To Be Back in Post Season

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The USF football team went 7-4 last season and didn’t make the playoffs despite the great season from the offense and Gabe Watson in particular who rushed for almost 2,000 yards. And that is their goal in 2019, the return to the post season.

Gabe Watson, USF All-American RB says: “It’s an expectation around here that we’re going to be successful and go to the playoffs and make a run at a national championship. So not doing that this year was something that we all expected and just kind of wasn’t what we wanted…”

Jon Anderson, USF Head Football Coach says: “Each and every year that’s the over-riding goal of our program is to make post season play and to have opportunities to do that but not capitalize on them is something that we talked a lot about and made some changes and corrections and our team has done an outstanding job of implementing those and we get another shot at it this year…”