Digital Marketing Specialist

Sterling eMarketing

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

Sterling eMarketing in Sioux Falls is currently hiring a full time Digital Marketing Specialist to join our team.

Sterling eMarketing is a fast-paced corporate team. This position is an addition to the Marketing and Sales team that will be a key player on a team made up of other marketing and sales professionals.

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

§ Coordinate and develop multimedia packages for the organization

§ Plan and execute web, marketing database, email, social media, and display advertising campaigns

§ Maintain campaign reporting, metrics, and site analysis

§ Oversee day-to-day activities of company affiliates

§ Plan and oversee execution of campaign schedules and budgets

§ Lead management off the digital touch points of the organization

§ Other duties/projects as assigned

We offer a competitive benefits package including health, dental, vision, disability, and life insurance as well as 401(K) with an employer match.

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

To learn more about our company, visit our website at sterlingemarketing.com. To apply, submit cover letter & resume to marketing_jobs@outlook.com.

Job Requirements:

Our ideal candidate will:

§ Education: Bachelor’s degree in marketing or related field.

§ Proven working experience in digital marketing

§ Solid understanding of digital production and marketing strategies

§ Possess proven experience in innovative digital campaign and effective service delivery

§ Ability to manage micro sites, social media applications, and online ads.

§ Strong understanding of social media marketing and campaigning

§ Ability to handle digital analysis and web metrics duties

§ Adherence to deadlines

§ Ability to multitask and to remain functional under intense pressure

§ Possess very strong communication skills, both written and verbal

§ Highly creative with experience in identifying target audiences and devising digital campaigns that engage, inform, and motivate

Contact Information:

Apply by submitting your resume to attn: Barbara Shiell to marketing_jobs@outlook.com