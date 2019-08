Klatt’s Pitching Lead Lincoln to Sweep of Brandon Valley in Softball

BRANDON, SD… The Lincoln Patriots got a solid performance from pitcher Abbie Klatt in game one of a doubleheader at Brandon Valley Tuesday night as they beat the Lynx 7-1. Klatt struck out 12 Lynx in the win. The Patriots also won the nightcap 13-4.