Langer Excited to Play in New Venue

SIOUX FALLS, SD… Champions Tour star Bernhard Langer stopped by Sioux Falls Monday to confirm that he will be playing in the 2nd annual Sanford International in September. At age 60 he’s still playing the most dominant golf of his career that’s take him all over the world. And he’s excited to play in a new venue. “Well it’s always exciting to go to a new spot because I’ve been around the world, seen a lot of golf courses and tournaments, seen a lot of different cultures. But I hadn’t been to Sioux Falls yet so this is going to be a brand new experience…”