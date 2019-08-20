Marshall’s Lance to Start at QB for NDSU

Marshall's Lance to Start at QB for NDSU

FARGO, ND… The Bison have named their starting quarterback and it’s Marshall redshirt freshman Trey Lance. Head coach Matt Entz told his team it would be the former Tiger but he also reminded them that the Bison are deep at the position. :”Unbelievably excited at the depth we have at that position. The last thing I left them with this morning and what I told the team this morning in a team meeting was that all 3 of these quarterbacks can help us win football games and probably will help us win football games in 2019…” NDSU is defending national champion and ranked #1 again in the pre-season FCS poll.