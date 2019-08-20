Rapid City Man Charged After Threats to Government Entities

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A Rapid City man has been charged after he allegedly made threats to blow up various local and federal government entities.

Thirty-seven-year-old Daniel Nazarchuk was charged Tuesday with making terrorist threats and possession of a controlled substance – both felonies – as well as a misdemeanor count of intentional damage to property.

Bond for Nazarchuk was set at $2,000, and he remains in jail.

Nazarchuk was arrested Monday after he sent messages containing threats to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say he also posted video of himself throwing rocks and breaking the windshield of a sheriff’s office vehicle.