Wagner Mother Charged with Murder in Death of 3-Year-Old Daughter

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



WAGNER, S.D. – A Wagner mother is facing murder charges in the death of her 3-year-old daughter.

25-year-old Amanda Hernandez is charged with second-degree murder.

According to court documents, Hernandez found her daughter unresponsive last Wednesday afternoon and called 911. When police arrived, the child had significant bruising on her forehead, nose, both eyes, her right cheek, and on the right side of her abdomen. Autopsy results show the girl also had a broken femur in her left leg.

Hernandez told police her daughter had fallen from the top of a bunk bed two days before and had been acting normal ever since.

Court documents say Hernandez returned home around 10 a.m. Wednesday, still drunk from the night before. She told police her daughter woke her up and was whining, so she told her to go back to bed.

A friend who was with Hernandez told police he heard her yelling at the girl in another room when he woke up. When confronted by police with that detail, Hernandez asked for a lawyer.

She’s being held in the Charles Mix County jail.