West Sioux Has Lofty Goals Again in 2019

HAWARDEN, IA… The Falcons of West Sioux will go after their 3rd straight state title in high school football this fall. And they are led by Iowa State recruit Hunter Dekkers who’s thrown for 7,000 yards and 90 TD’s in his brilliant career. Dekkers and the seniors in particular have big goals again for their final high school season.

Hunter Dekkers, West Sioux QB says: :”Our focus is the same this year as it always is. You’ve just got to go into each year focused and you have to have a goal and set your goals and you have to be determined to finish it…”

Ryan Schwiesow, West Sioux Head Coach says: “They definitely don’t want to be the team that doesn’t win it that’s for sure. They think about that in the weight room and those things in the off season and they’ve been working towards that goal and the big thing is we just have to take it one game at a time. We have to get better every day in practice and then every game…”