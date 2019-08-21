A New Report Ranks South Dakota as 4th Safest State for Kids Online

Sioux Falls, S.D.– Whether it’s posting pictures on Instagram or checking what’s trending on Twitter, it seems like kids are becoming more and more glued to their smart devices. With that comes a growing concern from parents, how safe is it for their kids to be online? A recent report by century link reveals the safest and most dangerous states for kids online.

Tech expert and author of “”Wired For Coding” says, “I think the biggest threat is going to be around cyber bullying and sexting, it’s just so prevalent today and there’s really no way to avoid that unless you completely pull off of all your accounts.”

Some of the most common places cyberbullying and sexting occur is through apps right on your child’s phone. A few of them include chatting apps like “WhatsApp”, “ask.fm” and “Snapchat”

But children in South Dakota are some of the most protected online. With ten laws battling cyberbullying and sexting, South Dakota is ranked as the forth safest state in the country for kids online. CenturyLink Quote’s report determines how safe a state is for kids online based on three metrics. 40% of the score is based on internet crime rate, another 40% is based on cyberbullying and sexting laws and 20% is based on malware infection rate.

“I think it’s great that the state of South Dakota is really putting so much time and effort into these online cyber-crimes… We do have a very strong legal system set up to be able to target some of these offenders,” says Bushee.

Bushee also said, in order for these laws to work, the crimes need to be reported, “If you’re not going to report them then the laws don’t really ever do you any good. So, it really is worth looking into it and reporting any crimes that you do see.”

Even with these laws in place, the internet always poses a risk to children, “Follow them on social media so you know the types of things they’re posting. And ask them ‘What are you doing online? What sites are you using? What are your favorite apps? Make sure that if someone reaches out to them that they don’t know, that they let you know.”

To view the full report, click here.