Audit: State Democratic Party Understated Disbursements

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – Draft audit findings show the South Dakota Democratic Party understated disbursements by $2.5 million, received $67,182 worth of contributions from unregistered organizations and failed to disclose $46,097 worth of debts and obligations.

The Rapid City Journal reports that the newly revealed findings for the years 2015-2016 are from an audit performed by the Audit Division of the Federal Election Commission. The commission is set to review a memorandum about the audit Thursday.

Ann Tornberg was South Dakota Democratic Party chairwoman during the years that the audit covers but no longer holds the position. She said Wednesday that “we’ll do whatever we need to do in order to correct the situation.”

The party’s current executive director, Stacey Burnette, said in a statement Wednesday she looks forward “to resolving any outstanding issues with past FEC reports.”