GoFundMe Raising Reward Funds in Search for Melissa Peskey’s Killer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – It’s been a little more than eight months since a Sioux Falls woman was shot and killed on an interstate in Missouri.

The hunt for Melissa Peskey’s killer continues. The Sioux Falls realtor was found dead on I-70 last December with a gunshot wound.

Now, a friend of Peskey, Amanda Ostrom, is raising money to help in the homicide investigation. A new GoFundMe page has been set up with a $10,000 goal. The money will be offered as a reward to anyone with information that leads to the arrest of Peskey’s suspected killer.

“We can’t let this go. Someone has to know something and hopefully money, unfortunately we have to resort to that, but hopefully this will help someone want to come out and say something,” said Ostrom.

Investigators in Missouri say they are still following up on leads and looking at evidence in the case.