NAMI SD Looking For ‘End The Silence’ Volunteers

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A non-profit dedicated to spreading mental health awareness wants your help.

‘NAMI’ is looking for volunteers for their ‘End The Silence’ campaign.

The group travels to middle and high schools across the state talking about the importance of mental health.

KDLT News talked with organizers and volunteers about why this is important, how to book the presentation at schools, and warning signs of mental illness.

For more warning signs and to hear a volunteers story, click here.