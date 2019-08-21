Smither Leads Defending Champion Jacks Into Soccer Season

Smither Leads Defending Champion Jacks Into Soccer Season

BROOKINGS, SD… Maggie Smither of Sioux Falls is the 2-time Summit League Goalie of the Year. She leads her team into the new season knowing there’s high expectations for a team that’s won back to back regular season conference titles. And having her on the field really gives her teammates extra confidence. Smither doesn’t mind the pressure that goes with being a leader.

Maggie Smither, SDSU Goalie says: “I mean there’s always that pressure. You never want to let your teammates down. They do so much for me on the field so I just try and do my little part and my job as well as they do theirs…”

Brock Thompson, SDSU Soccer Coach says: “Yeah I think obviously having a player like Maggie who’s a tremendous goalkeeper gives out team a tremendous amount of confidence to know that it’s almost like an insurance blanket back there. The thing I think that’s really special about Maggie as we head into this year is that she has worked really hard on her game…”

The Jackrabbits open with Utah State on Friday in Brookings.