Study Group: Tear Down Sioux Falls Arena and Birdcage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Tear down the Sioux Falls Arena. That’s one of the final recommendations of a city committee looking into the future of the events center campus.

The Events Center Campus Study Group met for the final time Wednesday morning. The group has spent the better part of this year analyzing the best use of the facilities at the events center.

Their final recommendations include demolishing the Sioux Falls Arena, doubling the floor space of the Sioux Falls Convention Center, adding a second hotel through a public-private partnership, and relocating the Sioux Falls Stadium that currently serves as the home to the Canaries.

“Some people have some nostalgia and some memories but at the end of the day we’re investing money, we’re not making money. There are significant capital improvements that are required over the long run and if we’re really going to try to continue to be a top-tier community compared to others, we need to make some serious decisions and investments,” said Study Co-chair, Ryan Pidde.

These recommendations will now be sent to the mayor and city council to consider.