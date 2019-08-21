Volunteers Assemble Dream Playground for Local Youth Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Over 200 community volunteers came together to make a dream playground come true.

Volunteers of America’s Youth Center moved in 2018 and has been without a playground ever since. In June, kids from the youth center came together to draw up their dream playground. With the help of local volunteers and a partnership with national non-profit, Kaboom, that dream came true.

“Up until now, they basically had just a basketball court and gymnasium inside. Now, this is going to give them a lot more activity in the outdoors and should be a really good time, just to be a kid and have fun,” said Curt Zaske with the Volunteers of America.

The new playground is just part of a wide initiative to ensure children grow up in an environment where they feel valued and safe.