Augie Football Looks To Make Their Mark As Division Two Days Draw To A Close

Vikings Coming Off 7-4 Season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — It was media day this afternoon for Augustana football and the rest of their fall sports as the question of when they’ll join former in-state rivals SDSU and USD in Division One continues to hang over head.

Though nobody knows when Augustana will make the transition or what league football would end up in, the reality is that the Vikings days in Division Two are numbered, and the chances to win an NSIC title or compete for a national championship are running out.

It might add a little bit of urgency, though this Viking team isn’t lacking in that.

After going 7-4 last year with a young group, Augie thinks they’ll be ready to take the next step, which at least includes a return to the playoffs.

The Vikings open at home on September 7th against Upper Iowa at 1:00 PM.