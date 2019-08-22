Dawn Of A New Era At Quarterback For South Dakota State

J'Bore Gibbs Replaces Taryn Christion Under Center Next Thursday At Minnesota

BROOKINGS, S.D. — As Taryn Christion re-wrote the South Dakota State record book last year, he had a shadow.

“He was actually my mentor. I actually lived with him in the summer when I got here so I would go to him asking questions. Any time we had home games, any time the offense got of the field I would ask him what did you see on this play? What about this read? What about that?” SDSU Freshman J’Bore Gibbs says.

And after redshirting, freshman J’Bore Gibbs is poised to become Christion’s successor, in part because of the poise he exhibits.

“He’s real even kiel. I guess the term would be he’s a cool guy, a cool player. He does have the athletic ability like Taryn, I don’t think he’s quite as fast. He’s got a good arm.” SDSU Head Coach John Stiegelmeier says.

Though it’s Gibbs job now he will have plenty of competition for it during the year. Mitchell alum Kanin Nelson is the traditional pocket passer and another redshirt freshman, Matt Connors, has also been opening eyes since spring ball.

“We have a really good quarterback group. We got a lot of good play makers in there. Everybody has a different thing that they can bring to the game which is very valuable.” Nelson says.

“We don’t need a guy necessarily to make every play like Taryn could, but a guy to manage, get us in the right play, hand it off to the right guy, throw it to the right guy. So not as big a play maker, just a guy who can get it done.” Stiegelmeier says.

And what should make that easier is the strength in numbers around their quarterback. What the three lack in experience, a deep group of backs and receivers, led by All-American Cade Johnson and Pierre Strong, and an offensive line that returns all but one starter should be able to help them make a smooth transition.

“I don’t have so much pressure on myself because we do have so many outstanding offensive players on our team. So just get the ball to them and they’ll make me look good.” Gibbs says.

“It’s just he’s just got to get settled down. The game is moving fast for him. I feel how he feel because I was in those shoes once. But once the game slows down to him, Lord knows what he can do.” SDSU Sophomore RB Pierre Strong says.