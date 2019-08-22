Harrisburg Alum Slaughter Joins Confident Coyote Volleyball Team

USD Coming Off First NCAA Tournament Appearance & Summit League Tournament Championship

VERMILLION, S.D. — The Coyote volleyball team finally broke the Denver block to win a Summit League Tournament Championship and make their first ever appearance in the NCAA Division One Tournament appearance.

Now expectations are even higher as a familiar new face helps them reload.

It was media day for the Coyotes down in Vermillion today followed by a practice. After winning 21 games last year and ending Denver’s reign atop the Summit (though they Pioneers did earn an at-large bid), the Coyotes return plenty of talent confident they can not only return to the Big Dance, but win a match there as well.

Joining them this year is former Harrisburg star Sami Slaughter, who transferred in after two years at Nebraska and is eligible to play immediately. Three years after USD initially recruited her, it’s clear to Sami just how much has changed in Vermillion because of last year.

USD hosts Mankato in an exhibition on Saturday before opening the season a week from Friday in a tournament in Indianapolis.