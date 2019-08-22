LifeLight Only Days Away From Youth Center Opening

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D – Being a teenager isn’t a walk in the park. Because of this, it’s important teens have a comfortable place to call home. Some may not have that luxury. LifeLight, a Christian organization aiming to unify the community, is trying to change that.

“Their are teens within our community where home is not a very fun place for them to be,” says LifeLight CEO Josh Brewer.

Josh says he knows how hard it is to grow up with a dysfunctional family in Pettigrew Heights. But he also knows, with help, these circumstances are possible to overcome.

“Regardless of what your upbringing is, regardless of the past that your family has done, or the hurt that’s been done to you, you can have an amazing future,” he continues.

Because of his past, Josh wants LifeLight to be an open door for all teens. The organization is launching a new youth center. It will have a lounge area, event hall, cafe, game room, and office space. It will even feature outreach concerts that can fit up to 275 kids.

People who work at LifeLight see first hand how the organization impacts teens in the area.

“He was going through a whole lot. He was in a lot of trouble. But he was really impacted, you could just tell, he was crying while he was talking to me,” says LifeLight special events coordinator Chris Crenshaw.

“And she began to cry, and she looked at me and she said, ‘why do you guys care so much?'” says Josh.

After thousands of hours put towards renovating the building, LifeLight in only about a week away from opening its doors. The people that work there could not be more excited.

“The fact that there are teens within our community where home is not a very fun place for them to be. Regardless of what their background is, or what their beliefs are, they will feel welcome here,” continues Josh.

The LifeLight Grand Opening events will be August 29th and 30th from 5 to 9pm. After that, the ministry center will be open every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday for teens to have a safe place to belong.