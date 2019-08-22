New Home for the Birds?

The Canaries have aspirations of moving to downtown

SIOUX FALLS, SD—For the last year, “The Events Center Campus Study Group” has been trying to determine the vision for the 2040 Premier Center.

One of their suggestions is moving the home of the Canaries.

“We’re a baseball town and people like baseball. But, that facility was built in 1961 and been losing money out at that facility,” said Study Co-chair Ryan Pidde.

The committee projects that about $3 million worth of safety repairs are needed to keep the stadium up-to-date.

But, moving the arena is a different question because where would it go?

Last year, a group proposed that a new ballpark be built in downtown.

“I think it’s possible,” said Joe Batcheller, Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc. “It’s extremely challenging to develop in an urban environment particularly something of that scale. Baseball stadium take-up about 5 to 6 acres of space.

Aside from available space, finances are also a question.

Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc. predicts a new state-of-the-art stadium would cost in the ballpark of $50 million and they would need some investors.

“I think it’s probably going to take a public-private partnership to get a baseball stadium in downtown,” said Batcheller.

Canaries management says downtown would be an ideal new location for the team.

However, nothing has been determined and no official proposal has been made.

This is project is just in the dreaming stage.