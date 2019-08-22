Overstock CEO Resigns After Relationship With Russian Agent Exposed

More fallout concerning an admitted Russian agent with ties to South Dakota.

The CEO of Overstock.com resigned, after admitting to having a relationship with Maria Butina, who once lived in Sioux Falls.

Patrick Byrne says he has become “far too controversial” to helm the e-commerce company. Overstock’s shares fell 36% in two days.

Butina was sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy charges.

She also had a relationship with Paul Erickson of Sioux Falls while she tried to infiltrate U.S. conservative groups during the 2016 election season.