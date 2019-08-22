Sioux Falls Police K-9 Unit Apprehends Sioux City Car Thief

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A vehicle security system and a Sioux Falls Police K-9 unit helped put an alleged car thief behind bars.

Police found 32-year-old Kyle Obermeyer driving a stolen Sioux City vehicle at around 8 a.m. Thursday. They say OnStar was able to shut it down a few blocks East of Frank Olson park.

Obermeyer fled the scene and ran into multiple homes in the area. K-9 unit, Doerak, was dispatched and Obermeyer surrendered.

Obermeyer is facing several charges including burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle.