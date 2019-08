South Dakota DOT Crews Raising Grade on Flooded Highway 81

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota Department of Transportation began work to raise the grade on a flooded South Dakota highway.

A portion of Highway 81, south of Arlington has closed due to flooding that happened in March. Crews will be raising the grade an average of two feet for a length of two miles.

The $4 million project is expected to be complete by October.