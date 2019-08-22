Walmart to Revamp, Reopen El Paso Store After Mass Shooting

EL PASO, Texas (AP) – Walmart says it will reopen its El Paso store where 22 people were killed in a mass shooting this month, but only after the entire interior of the store is rebuilt.

Walmart spokesman Randy Hargrove says the project is expected to take three to four months. Hargrove says the project will include an on-site memorial honoring the victims of the shooting and recognizing the “binational relationship between El Paso and Ciudad Juarez” in Mexico.

Authorities say the suspected El Paso gunman, Patrick Crusius, confessed to targeting Mexicans during the Aug. 3 shooting.

Hargrove says nearly all of the 400 employees at the El Paso store have been reassigned to other nearby locations, and that the company believes reopening the store is “an important step in healing from this tragedy.”