Washington High Seniors Hold Sunrise Tailgate to Kick Off Last Year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Seniors at Washington High School are creating a new tradition this year.

This year, seniors woke up early and gathered in the school’s parking lot at sunrise to tailgate and celebrate the first day of their last year in high school.

Students brought coffee, donuts, games, and music. Principal Conrad and Superintendent Dr. Maher even dropped by to chat with students and snap a few pictures.

“It’s been so fun. It’s kind of great to all start senior year altogether. Like, we’re out here having fun, no one’s going to be late for school,” said Senior Megan Richardson.

The senior class has tailgating plans for the last day of school as well but this time it will be after school until sunset.