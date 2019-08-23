Avera Health Recognized as Top 15 Health Care System in U.S.

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



Staff with Avera Health this week learned they have been recognized as one of the top healthcare systems in the nation.

Representatives with IBM Watson Health attended Avera’s Quality Congress, a day-long event that recognizes the exceptional initiatives and quality care among staff, to make the surprise announcement. Avera Health is now considered among the nation’s Top 15 Health Systems.

Rankings are based on a balanced scorecard of publicly available clinical, operational and patient satisfaction metrics and data. This year’s 15 Top Health Systems study evaluated 337 health systems and 2,961 member hospitals to identify the 15 U.S. health systems with the highest overall achievement on a balanced scorecard. This is the first time Avera Health has been recognized with this honor.

“Our quality teams are so deserving to have their work acknowledged and be awarded this honor,” said Bob Sutton, Avera Health President and CEO, in a press release. “Quality is a priority for every department and employee. We have a highly organized system quality plan that aligns with the National Quality Strategy and permeates all levels of our health system. Our largest and smallest facilities embrace the same strategies for ensuring quality, yet each have their own quality identity. This award reflects how Avera approaches care – with top quality in mind.”

The Avera Health system has over 18,000 employees and physicians, serving more than 300 locations and 100 communities in a five-state region.

The Avera Health system has over 18,000 employees and physicians, serving more than 300 locations and 100 communities in a five-state region. Our ministry, our people and our superior value distinguish Avera. We carry on the health care legacy of the Benedictine and Presentation Sisters, delivering care in an environment guided by our values of compassion, hospitality and stewardship. For more information about Avera, see our website at Avera.org.