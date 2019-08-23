Coyotes Start Fast En Route To Lid Lifting Win Over Idaho State

USD Women's Soccer Wins 2-0

VERMILLION, S.D.— The South Dakota Coyotes women’s soccer program started the 2019 campaign with a 2-0 victory over the Idaho State Bengals on Friday afternoon at First Bank and Trust Soccer Complex.

“With only one exhibition game, it’s rewarding to come out and see what the team has worked for,” South Dakota head coach Michael Thomas said.

Just 24 seconds into the contest, Amanda Carpio netted a goal assisted by Kellee Willer and Maddison Sullivan. Sullivan took a pass from Willer into the corner and crossed to a wide-open Carpio, who won a scramble and found the back of the net. It was the sixth goal of her career.

“It just changes the game,” Thomas said. “The thing that excited me was that it was a very University of South Dakota goal because it was executed by a lot of people.”

In a tale of a career, Carpio began her Coyote campaign in 2016 with an early goal against the Idaho Vandals. Today, she kicks off her senior season with one of the fastest goals in program history against its in-state rival Idaho State.

Sullivan added an insurance goal 12 minutes into the second half to complete the scoring. She stole possession near the goal line, turned and fired a shot through the legs of Bengal goalkeeper Katie Hogarth for her fourth collegiate score.

“I think our offensive touches got better as the game went on,” Thomas said. “It took us a while to get our legs under us. I was really happy with how we came out in the second half.”

In her first start for the Coyotes, Emma Harkleroad earned a shutout with four saves.

“She (Emma Harkleroad) did a great job,” Thomas said. “I have been excited about our goalkeepers as a whole. Anytime we needed something, she did it. She has worked very hard the last two years for this moment.”

USD will host Utah State on Sunday at noon from First Bank and Trust Soccer Complex. The Aggies opened their season Friday at South Dakota State in Brookings, South Dakota.

“I think we need to be a little cleaner,” Thomas said. “If we take care of those details, we will be very dangerous going forward. But if anyone thinks this is a finished product, they have a rude awakening for them.”

-Release Courtesy USD Athletics