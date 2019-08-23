FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 0 (8-23-19)
Highlights from the kickoff of prep football 2019!
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — FOOTBALL IS BACK!
The South Dakota prep pigskin season began with “Week 0” as 9-Man and 11-B schools opened their seasons, and Football Friday has you covered with all the highlights, scores and FUN from opening night!
Click on the video viewer for highlights from:
-Wagner @ Bridgewater/Emery-Ethan
-Webster @ Garretson
-Mount Vernon-Plankinton @ Elk Point-Jefferson
-Parker @ Arlington
-Clark/Willow Lake @ De Smet
-Canistota/Freeman @ Chester
-Estelline/Hendricks @ Dell Rapids Saint Mary
-Centerville @ Colman-Egan
-Hear from two-time defending Iowa State Champion West Sioux & Iowa State-bound QB Hunter Dekkers!