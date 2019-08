KDLT SPORTS FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-Chester

Previewing Canistota/Freeman @ Chester And More Fun!

CHESTER, S.D. — The first Football Friday of 2019 brings with it the return of our KDLT Sports Tailgate tour at 6 PM! Our season kicks off live in Chester as we preview Canistota/Freeman at Chester, find out who will win in our new Pooch’s Pick segment, and meet some hard working kids at the Flyer games!