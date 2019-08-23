Miracle 5K Is About More Than Breaking A Sweat

SIOUX FALLS, S.D – Runners from all around the Sioux Empire are gearing up for the Sioux Falls Marathon next month. But there’s another race happening with the event, and it’s more about helping others than breaking a sweat.

“November 8th of 2017, we gave birth to Jeff,” says mom Meg Spartz.

Jeff is just like any other kid. “Sometimes he has a little attitude like any other two year old,” Meg continues.

But Jeff has a distress that few kids his age have… He has cancer.

“Like the first month, we were like, we just thought it was a nightmare and, you just keep wondering when you’re gonna wake up,” Meg says.

Children’s Miracle Network is a non-profit that does all it can to help kids like Jeff. Its funds stay local. They go towards programs, special equipment, or even transportation costs for parents visiting hospitals. And, there are ways for the community to get involved.

In early September, the Miracle 5K takes place.This race raises money for CMN… It’s also a lot of fun.

“Everybody in the family can enjoy it. It’s not intimidating, certainly not the 5K. We want everybody to know that it’s really a family fun day,” says Executive Director of Sioux Falls Sports Authority Thomas Lee.

The race is a win-win. Families can break a sweat… They can also make a difference.

“Any time you have a chance to support CMS, I would encourage you to. You know, before he has cancer, we didn’t think we needed CMN, and in a day we needed CMN,” says Meg.

For Jeff everyday brings on a new challenge, but Meg refuses to lose hope.

“We’ve been told, like, it’s a 50 percent chance his Leukemia will come back. But there’s a 50% chance it won’t. So we live everyday to the best, and you know once his protocol is done we’ll be here every month just to check and make sure, otherwise just live life to the fullest, like we all should be doing all the time,” continues Meg.

The Miracle 5K begins at 10:15am on September 8th. It starts south of Madison Street and Western Ave. Last year, the Sioux Falls Marathon raised over 22-thousand dollars for the cause.