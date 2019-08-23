Scoreboard Friday, August 23rd
American League
Detroit 9, Twins 6
American Association
Canaries 6, Texas 4
Women’s Soccer
SDSU 1, Utah State 0 *Smither 5 saves/Manding GW goal at 88:00
USD 2, Idaho State 0 *Sullivan, Carpio goals
Boys Soccer
O’Gorman 8, Douglas 0
Washington 2, RC Central 0
Huron 10, James Valley Christian 2
Girls Soccer
RC Central 6, Washington 0
Girls Tennis
Lincoln 9, Pierre 0
H.S. Football
South Dakota
Aberdeen Roncalli 26, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 0
Alcester-Hudson 44, Avon 0
Baltic 40, Elkton-Lake Benton 6
Bon Homme 18, Platte-Geddes 8
Bridgewater-Emery 49, Wagner 0
Burke 46, Lyman 8
Canistota 44, Chester 0
Chamberlain 26, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 6
Colman-Egan 55, Centerville 0
Colome 22, Corsica/Stickney 18
DeSmet 34, Clark/Willow Lake 0
Dell Rapids St. Mary 60, Estelline/Hendricks 18
Faith 50, Newell 0
Gregory 50, Gayville-Volin 0
Hamlin 44, Dakota Hills 16
Hanson 24, Menno/Marion 14
Howard 36, Castlewood 0
Ipswich/Edmunds Central 52, Potter County 28
Kadoka 38, RC Christian 0
Kimball/White Lake 44, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 6
McCook Central/Montrose 39, Beresford 32
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 20, Elk Point-Jefferson 14
Northwestern 24, Sunshine Bible Academy 18
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 32, Deubrook 14
Philip 64, Bison 14
Sioux Valley 52, Redfield/Doland 36
Sisseton 34, Milbank 20
St. Thomas More 51, Hot Springs 0
Sully Buttes 42, Warner 14
Timber Lake 54, Dupree 0
Webster 20, Garretson 0
Winner 44, Stanley County 6
Wolsey-Wessington 62, Parkston 36