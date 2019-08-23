Scoreboard Friday, August 23rd

KDLT Sports,

American League

Detroit 9, Twins 6

American Association

Canaries 6, Texas 4

Women’s Soccer

SDSU 1, Utah State 0 *Smither 5 saves/Manding GW goal at 88:00
USD 2, Idaho State 0 *Sullivan, Carpio goals

Boys Soccer

O’Gorman 8, Douglas 0
Washington 2, RC Central 0
Huron 10, James Valley Christian 2

Girls Soccer

RC Central 6, Washington 0

Girls Tennis

Lincoln 9, Pierre 0

H.S. Football

South Dakota

Aberdeen Roncalli 26, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 0

Alcester-Hudson 44, Avon 0

Baltic 40, Elkton-Lake Benton 6

Bon Homme 18, Platte-Geddes 8

Bridgewater-Emery 49, Wagner 0

Burke 46, Lyman 8

Canistota 44, Chester 0

Chamberlain 26, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 6

Colman-Egan 55, Centerville 0

Colome 22, Corsica/Stickney 18

DeSmet 34, Clark/Willow Lake 0

Dell Rapids St. Mary 60, Estelline/Hendricks 18

Faith 50, Newell 0

Gregory 50, Gayville-Volin 0

Hamlin 44, Dakota Hills 16

Hanson 24, Menno/Marion 14

Howard 36, Castlewood 0

Ipswich/Edmunds Central 52, Potter County 28

Kadoka 38, RC Christian 0

Kimball/White Lake 44, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 6

McCook Central/Montrose 39, Beresford 32

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 20, Elk Point-Jefferson 14

Northwestern 24, Sunshine Bible Academy 18

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 32, Deubrook 14

Philip 64, Bison 14

Sioux Valley 52, Redfield/Doland 36

Sisseton 34, Milbank 20

St. Thomas More 51, Hot Springs 0

Sully Buttes 42, Warner 14

Timber Lake 54, Dupree 0

Webster 20, Garretson 0

Winner 44, Stanley County 6

Wolsey-Wessington 62, Parkston 36

 

