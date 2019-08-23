Sioux Falls Hy-Vee Employee Honored for 42 Years of Service

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Dick Stanga, the Kitchen Manager at the Hy-Vee on Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls was given a special company award on Friday.

Stanga received the Hy-Vee Legendary Customer Service Award for more than 40 years of service. Hy-Vee says it’s their highest honor.

Stanga was chosen from a pool of 80,000 employees. He told us he didn’t even know he was in the running.

“I was just floored. I saw so many people standing there as I was walking through the door, friends and family and co-workers. It’s just such an honor to win this award,” said Stanga.

After receiving the award, Stanga took the rest of the day off for a well-deserved weekend.