Two Former Sioux Falls Daycare Employees Sentenced for Child Abuse

Teresa Gallagher, Kenedi Wendt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Two woman accused of abusing children at a Sioux Falls daycare will spend the next five years behind bars.

A judge sentenced Teresa Gallagher and Kenedi Wendt to 10 years in prison on Friday. Half of that time is suspended. They also received an additional 10-year sentence with all of that time suspended.

Gallagher and Wendt were caught on surveillance video in 2018, slamming children to the ground, yanking them by their arms. and stomping on them.

Altogether, they were indicted on 44 charges of child abuse.

Gallagher and Wendt both accepted plea deals.