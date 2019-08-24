3rd Annual Hungry Hearts Hopes To Provide Lunch For Kids In Need

SIOUX FALLS, S.D – The Barrel House is celebrating its 3rd annual Hungry Hearts fundraiser. The event hopes to give school lunches to kids in need.

The fundraiser is an all day event for the whole family. It features inflatables, dunk tanks, auctions, raffles, and good food. One-hundred percent of the proceeds go towards helping kids who may not be able to afford a school lunch.

Barrel House chef, Jessie Seeverson knows the importance of a nutritious meal when it comes to success in the classroom…

“Because if the kids are listening to their stomachs, how can they hear their teachers, you know, these are our future leaders of our community, our future workforce, we gotta make sure that they have what they need to learn while their in school,” says Seeverson.

Last year the fundraiser raised over one-hundred-thousand dollars. The goal for this year is to reach one-hundred-and-twenty-five thousand dollars.