Coyotes & Griz Opener Key To Both Teams Playoff Hopes

USD Hosts Montana Next Saturday At 1 PM

VERMILLION, S.D. — A week from today the University of South Dakota kicks off the 2019 season looking to return to the playoffs for the first time since Chris Streveler’s 2017 senior year.

And as unlikely as it sounds, those playoff hopes may hinge on winning the season opener against Montana.

Once the premier program in the FCS, Montana has fallen on hard times, missing the playoffs in each of the last three years. Like the Coyotes they bring a lot of more experience youth back for 2019 and are gunning for a playoff return.

Though it seems to early to call it a must win, it really is as whoever wins this game will have a good boost to their playoff resume come late November. And USD knows they’ll need to bring their A-Game from the get-go.