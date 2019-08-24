Streveler’s Legs Help Winnipeg Run Past Edmonton In USD Alum’s First Start

Former Coyote Helps Blue Bombers Improve To 8-2

EDMONTON, ALBERTA — Former Coyote Chris Streveler made the most of his first start of the season for Winnipeg in relief of injured Matt Nichols at Edmonton last night, helping the Blue Bombers improve to 8-2 with a 34-28 victory.

Streveler did his best work running the ball, leading Winnipeg with 14 carries for 95 yards, including a six-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter that proved to be the difference in the game. He went 7-17 through the air for 89 yards.