19th Annual Jam Against Hunger Hopes To Help Out Feeding South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D – It was a good day for music lovers in the Sioux Empire. Jam Against Hunger held its annual free concert at the terrace park band shell. This was the nineteenth time jam against hunger hosted the concert to raise money for Feeding South Dakota.

The concert was free to the public. All ages were welcome. Concert goers had the option to donate to Feeding South Dakota.

The event is all about supporting people in our community who may need help.

“The amount of support we get from businesses and the bands and all the entertainers that want to do this show, it’s a really good charity because it stays local, and it really does affect people here in the Sioux Falls area,” says event coordinator Jeff Koller.

The event was unique.

Music lovers got to see great banks in a different kind of atmosphere.