Coastin’ For Cancer Provides A Healthy And Active Way To Raise Money For Charity

SIOUX FALLS, S.D – Kayla Andernacht is tough.

“I am a survivor or pediatric cancer. I was 10 years old when I was diagnosed with Stage 3 brain cancer,” she says.

She was one of the many physical trainers that participated in the Coastin’ for Cancer event. Coast 2 Coast Sports & Fitness partnered with the JY6 foundation. This non-profit raises money to help the fight against pediatric cancer. The event had a one mile run-walk, a 5K, and a 10K.

But, it wasn’t just an average race…

“A little bit of a untraditional type 5k that you might be used to,” says trainer Ryan Pingrey.

Functional workouts were added throughout to give competitors a fun challenge. Whether they walked, ran, or just cheered, those who attended kept the charity in mind.

“Me personally, 7 years ago I lost my father to pancreatic cancer and just like I was sharing with some of the people here, you know, it was one of the absolute worst experiences I have gone through in my life, but it gave me a new found appreciation of life and the life that I should be living,” Ryan adds.

“I’m really excited about how many people we saved when we all ran together,” says race participant Jackson Herbek.

Almost everyone has had cancer affect their life in one way or another. Kayla is determined to share that cancer did not stop her. After she survived cancer, she discovered one of her biggest passions… fitness.

“Fitness has become a big part of my life, just for the wellness and the health that has affect so many people, and that it’s just important to stay on top of those things versus having to be at the doctor all the time,” she says.

The event will continue every year, and those at Coast 2 Coast say they are proud to give back.