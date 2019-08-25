Coyotes Can’t Break Through In Loss To Utah State

USD Soccer Drops First Match Of The Season 1-0

VERMILLION, S.D.— The South Dakota Coyotes women’s soccer team was defeated by the Utah State Aggies by a score of 1-0 Sunday afternoon from First Bank and Trust Soccer Complex, dipping USD’s opening weekend mark to 1-1.

“Utah State is a good team,” South Dakota head coach Michael Thomas said. “I thought we played some of our best soccer of the season today. The lesson we learned is that these games are 90 minutes for a reason. We have to compete for each and every minute of them.”

In the 37th minute, USU midfielder Ashley Cardozo found Imelda Williams on a free kick. Williams, who was in the center of the third line, headed the ball past USD goalie Bella Alessio for the lone goal of the contest.

As the contest was winding down, USD had its opportunities to strike. In a scramble, freshman Shaylee Gailus had a deflected-shot from the right side of the box. Junior Maddison Sullivan possessed the rebounded ball, but Aggie goalkeeper Diera Walton stopped her before reaching the goal. USD outshot the Aggies 15-4 including a 12-2 advantage in the second half.

“I thought we came out and created chances early,” Thomas said. “We talked at halftime about continuing with the same energy throughout the whole second half. We have to find a way to play with energy for 90 minutes.”

USD hits the road for the first time this season on Friday as they voyage to Illinois to face Loyola Chicago. The Ramblers came out of opening weekend with a 0-2 record with losses to Illinois and Kansas. Two days later, the Coyotes face University of Illinois-Chicago. The Flames tied Central Michigan and lost to Indiana to start their season. Before facing USD, UIC will travel to Toledo.

“We go on a challenging road trip to Chicago to play two good teams next week,” Thomas said. “We just have to make sure that we fix some things and get excited to get back out on the field.”

Kickoff from Loyala Soccer Park is slated for 7:30 p.m.

-Recap Courtesy USD Athletics