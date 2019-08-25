GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 0 (8-25-19)

The Best Sights, Sounds & Moments From Week 0!

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — It’s the 2019 debut of a KDLT Sports tradition, #GridironGreatness ! Each week we spotlight the best sights, sounds and moments from the local prep and college football season and mix it into the best highlight video in the land!

Though South Dakota’s Week 0 saw only a fraction of the action we’ll get during the rest of the year (with just the state’s 9-Man & 11B schools kicking off) it still gave us plenty of action to start the season with a bang!

Click on the video viewer to watch!