South Dakota Native Taryn Christion Makes Preseason Debut With Dallas Cowboys

SDSU & Roosevelt High School Alum

ARLINGTON, TX. — Roosevelt & South Dakota State alum Taryn Christion made his NFL preseason debut last night for the Dallas Cowboys during their 34-0 victory over the Houston Texans.

Christion is one of four quarterbacks on the roster and had yet to play in the two previous Cowboy preseason games. In this game he played during the fourth quarter, going 1-3 passing for six yards and rushing twice.

Taryn has also been doing special teams work for the Cowboys this camp.

NFL rosters must be cut down to 53 players by Sunday.