A Sneak Peek at the Upcoming Winter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – This past winter was a rough one, with multiple snow storms going through April and record breaking temperatures sweeping the Midwest.

But, that’s exactly what meteorologists had expected.

Forecasters use a tool called the “ENSO Cycle” to predict long-term trends, which is based on sea surface temperatures.

Mike Gillispie, the surface hydrologist at the NWS in Sioux Falls says “It’s just a matter of are those sea surface temperatures warmer than normal, or colder than normal? El Nino is when you have warmer than normal sea surface temperatures. La Nina is when it’s colder than normal.”

Last year was a la Nina year, where the temperatures in the Pacific were colder than normal, which meant below average temperatures and above average precipitation.

This year is expected to be a neutral year, where sea surface temperatures are average, which means an about average winter.

Gillispie also says that “neutral conditions with ENSO generally does, you know you’re not going to have any big departures from normal when you average it out across most of the united states actually.”

Forecasters also anticipate that we’ll have a drier late winter, which will hopefully prevent a repeat of this year’s flooding according to Gillispie.

“We don’t want to have a big snow pack sitting out there cause then we’ll end up with a repeat of this year where we’ve had flooding going on since the middle of March.”